New ‘PAW Patrol’ exhibit opening at the Children’s Museum on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Kids can now join their favorite puppy pals in saving the day with a new exhibit opening this weekend at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

“PAW Patrol Adventure Play” takes you right inside the popular Nickelodeon animated series.

Children, both young and old, can run rescue missions and work together to overcome challenges.

The interactive exhibit features all eight of the show’s stars inside Adventure Bay, with different experiences providing hours of fun.

“We’ve got Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Skye, and Tracker – and you can play with them and kind of follow along in their adventures,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, VP of Exhibits at the museum.

The exhibit features designs to inspiring the whole family to problem-solve together.

“Very great developmental activities for children,” said Robinson, “so sorting, shapes, stacking – and all the things they can do to really meld their brains and learn at the same time.”

This is the third collaborative exhibit between the museum and Nickelodeon.

“What I love about this space, is kids see the animated series and they want to go into the spaces and they want to be a part of the adventure, so we’ve really worked with Nickelodeon to bring it to life,” said Robinson.

The exhibit opens Saturday and will run through July 28.