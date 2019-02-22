Man arrested in connection with 10 robberies from Indianapolis to Bloomington

Posted 4:59 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, February 22, 2019

Curtis White Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say an arrest has been made in connection with multiple business robberies.

Curtis White Jr., of Indianapolis, is accused of 10 robberies in Beech Grove, Shelbyville, Greenwood, Franklin and Bloomington. Police say they began the investigation in the first week of February due to a string of robberies involving a man with a knife.

White was taken into custody on Feb. 19. Police say he was involved in these robberies:

  • Dollar General– 6908 S. Madison Ave.
  • Family Dollar– 2931 Kentucky Ave.
  • Walgreen’s– 5095 E. Thompson Rd.
  • Dollar General– 5210 English Ave.
  • Dollar General– 4060 S. Keystone Ave.
  • Walgreen’s– 1808 Albany St. (Beech Grove)
  • Dollar General– Franklin, IN
  • Dollar General– Bloomington, IN
  • Dollar General– Greenwood, IN
  • Dollar General– Shelbyville, IN

CBS4 has reached out to police for the specific dates on which these crimes occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

