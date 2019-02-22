Lebanon pediatrician charged with child molestation

LEBANON, Ind.– A pediatrician in Lebanon was arrested Friday on a charge of child molestation.

The Lebanon Police Department says conduct between Dr. Jonathon W. Cavins and a 12-year-old boy were reported on Feb. 7, after a physical examination on Feb. 4 in which Cavins allegedly fondled the victim’s genitals.

Police say the exam happened in a room in the Witham Health Services Pediatrics suite.

Detectives served a search warrant on Cavins’ personal office and exam room. They say evidence was found that is consistent with the victim’s statement. They also concluded the way Cavins allegedly touched the victim was not consistent with a routine physical evaluation.

Police say Witham Health Services has been cooperating with the investigation. Cavins was taken to the Boone County Jail, where he’ll be held without bond.

Note: A mugshot for Cavins has not yet been made available.

