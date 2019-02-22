Indiana State Police trooper shot in his home in Granger, son in custody

GRANGER, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was shot inside his own home in northwestern Indiana, WSBT reports.

The shooting happened late Thursday night at a house in Granger, which is near South Bend.

WSBT says Trooper Matt Makowski was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

He was transported to a local hospital where he had surgery. His condition is unknown.

Makowski’s juvenile son is being held in this shooting, investigators told WSBT.

We will update this story as soon as more information is made available.