Indiana State Police trooper shot in his home in Granger, son in custody

Posted 8:08 am, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:17AM, February 22, 2019

GRANGER, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was shot inside his own home in northwestern Indiana, WSBT reports.

The shooting happened late Thursday night at a house in Granger, which is near South Bend.

WSBT says Trooper Matt Makowski was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

He was transported to a local hospital where he had surgery. His condition is unknown.

Makowski’s juvenile son is being held in this shooting, investigators told WSBT.

We will update this story as soon as more information is made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.