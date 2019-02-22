× Greenwood mom starts memorial blood drive in honor of son taken too soon

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Greenwood mom is spreading the word about blood donations after the death of her newborn son. This weekend, you can help Dalton Welch’s legacy live on.

Misty Welch was forced to say goodbye to her son after just 33 days.

“There’s no way he would have made it past the first 24 hours,” said Welch.

Welch was rushed to the hospital, when she knew something was wrong with her pregnancy at 32 weeks. Doctors found that Dalton suffered a severe intraventricular hemorrhage, which means he lost oxygen and his lungs had seized. They did an emergency C-section.

“He couldn’t breathe. He was slowly passing inside,” Welch said.

Dalton received more than 30 units of blood and platelets.

“I remember being there and seeing the Indiana Blood Center logo on that bag and from that moment on my passion, my love for what I do it’s still growing,” explained Welch.

For Welch, those donations mean a bit more. She’s an employee at the Indiana Blood Donation Center in Greenwood.

“When you see babies in the NICU at Riley receiving blood products, nothing compares to that,” said Welch.

Welch decided to keep her son’s memory alive while sending an important message. That’s by creating the Dalton Welch Memorial Blood Drive. This will be its second year.

“This place was packed,” Welch said. “A lot of family, fellow church family from Gray Road Baptist, everyone showed up, this place was packed.”

Nicole Brosseau also works at the Indiana Blood Center. She says, more than 90,000 Hoosiers give blood each year. That helps supply nearly 80 hospital across the state.

“There’s always a great need for blood in the state of Indiana. We need 550 units a day to survive for the patients in need,” said Brosseau.

A simple donation, giving patients like little Dalton a fighting chance at life.

“There’s no greater feeling after you donate to know, that selfless act of helping someone else live,” Welch said.

The Dalton Welch Memorial Blood Drive is Saturday, February 23. Stop by the Indiana Blood Center in Greenwood from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. That’s located at 8739 U.S. 31 South.

Appointments to give blood Saturday are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org/Indiana.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood.

Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.