Free event Sunday helps families fill out FAFSA forms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Each year Hoosiers are missing out on thousands of dollars because they choose to not fill out federal student aid forms known as FAFSA forms.

College Goal Sunday is a free event on Sunday, February 24 to help students and their families across the state file their FAFSA.

A study last year by the National College Access Network found only 60 percent of high school graduates across the country filled out a FAFSA form. That means many are missing out on free money.

Filling out the forms can be stressful for families, and people sometimes don't do it because they don't think they will get any money.

Bill Wozniak with College Goal Sunday says every single high school student should fill out a FAFSA form just in case, and it’s a gateway to other financial aid.

"The FAFSA is the gateway to almost every type of financial aid," Wozniak said. "So the Pell Grant from the federal government, there's the 21st Century Scholars Grant from here in Indiana, then there's also college financial aid, money from the institution themselves and other types as well."

Wozniak says the forms have gotten easier to fill-out over the years. Now that they are online, they take a lot less time.

College Goal Sunday will have 39 locations across Indiana with volunteers ready to help. You will need to bring your 2017 tax returns and any other 2017 tax return information.

Anyone who attends on Sunday can enter to win one of five $1,000 scholarships.