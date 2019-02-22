× Elwood firefighter arrested for battery of 12-year-old, placed on leave

ELWOOD, Ind. – An Elwood firefighter has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after being arrested for domestic battery.

Lieutenant Brian Harris, 44, was arrested on the level 5 felony charge on Feb. 12 as a result of an incident that happened between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit says Harris is accused of whipping a 12-year-old boy with a belt, leaving bruises. If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison.

Mayor Todd Jones announced that Harris has been placed on leave in this statement, released Thursday: