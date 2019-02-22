Elwood firefighter arrested for battery of 12-year-old, placed on leave

Posted 5:57 pm, February 22, 2019, by

Brian Harris (Photo courtesy of Elwood Police Department)

ELWOOD, Ind. – An Elwood firefighter has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after being arrested for domestic battery.

Lieutenant Brian Harris, 44, was arrested on the level 5 felony charge on Feb. 12 as a result of an incident that happened between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit says Harris is accused of whipping a 12-year-old boy with a belt, leaving bruises. If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison.

Mayor Todd Jones announced that Harris has been placed on leave in this statement, released Thursday:

The City of Elwood is concerned by the allegations contained in the criminal charges filed against Elwood Fire Department Lieutenant, Brian Harris.

Owing to the nature of these charges, the City has exercised its statutory authority to place Lieutenant Harris on unpaid administrative leave. During this administrative leave, the City will continue to investigate the events surrounding these allegations, as well as monitor the progress of the criminal proceedings against Lieutenant Harris.

