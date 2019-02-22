Discovery of dead animals leads to arrest of Brown County pair on cruelty charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Ind. – Several visits by law enforcement to a Brown County property have ended with a man and woman facing animal cruelty charges. It stems from poor living conditions for nearly 90 animals, most of them pigs, and several more animals found dead.

Roy Fish, 65, and Penney Carey, 50, face animal cruelty charges after animal control officers looked into complaints and concerns from neighbors back in late December of 2018 and late January of this year.

Court records show animal control officers visited the property first on Dec. 27, where they found a burn pile with an adult deceased horse and several dead pigs.

A donkey was also found with its hooves curled up and twisted over themselves.

Brown County Health Department Environmental Health Supervisor John Kennard was also on the scene to inspect the conditions. He said the complaints needed to be inspected by the health department to make sure mosquitoes, flies and the spread of disease could be prevented before the upcoming spring and summer which would be a health issue in the county.

"The overall environment looked terrible," Kennard said. "The entire property is nothing but mud and puddles."

At that time there were 84 pigs found living in mud and feces and nowhere to go for shelter.

Authorities returned to the site two days later, according to court documents. Living conditions had not improved. Two more hogs were found dead and vultures were spotted picking at the dead animals.

On January 24, animal control came again. An officer spotted seven more pigs had died.

Their last visit was January 31, when three more pigs were found.

The living conditions for the animals still alive had not improved.

"You don’t even have to be an animal love to appreciate the concern that you would have as a human being over the fact that here are helpless animals that are being just left out," said Kennard.

Kennard hoped the pigs' future would be humane. They remain at the property while the case could still go to a judge.

"I would hope when the judge rules on this case that there is a humane solution to this problem," Kennard said.

He added this case could help the county with future animal cruelty issues relating to pigs. He said he thought it was a first for the county.

Kennard said the two people bonded out of jail at $1,500.