Avon police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Posted 7:07 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08PM, February 22, 2019

Patrick Day (photo courtesy of the Avon Police Department)

AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department is asking the public help find a missing teen.

Officers said Friday that 15-year-old Patrick Day was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt seen in the photo provided. He’s said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds.

According to police, Day was last seen in the area of the Park Place subdivision.

Detectives believe the teen ran away from home Friday evening.

Anyone with information regarding Day’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.