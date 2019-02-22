× 75 years after Hoosier hero’s death, remains of WWII soldier identified

TROY, Ind. – The remains of a Hoosier hero who lost his life fighting in World War II have been identified 75 years after his death.

Army Pfc. Clifford M. Mills was reported missing in action on Sept. 18, 1944, when he was participating in Operation Market Garden, the invasion of the German-occupied Netherlands.

Because of enemy control of the area, an immediate search for Mills was not possible. After the war, the Army found no evidence that Mills had survived the landing or been captured.

Mills, who was from Troy, Indiana in Perry County, was 29 at the time of his disappearance. His unidentified remains were recently disinterred from a cemetery in Belgium. Recent DNA testing led to the identification.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,742 service members still unaccounted for from the war.