18-year-old shelter dog recently adopted by Luke Bryan's family has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, took to Instagram to share some sad news this week.

Wednesday, she broke the news that the 18-year-old shelter dog that they adopted earlier this month has passed away.

“If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all,” wrote Caroline. “My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away. He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people.”

The dog was surrendered to Nashville-based animal rescue Proverbs 12:10 by his former family due to allergies, according to the shelter. Officials added that they expected him to be a “forever hospice foster.”

Carolina also said her kids loved to hear the old dog snore when he slept, and shared a video of Poochie.