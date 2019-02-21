Wish For Our Heroes raises money for Hoosier veteran, wife struggling to start family

Posted 11:21 pm, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23PM, February 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wish For Our Heroes co-hosted a fun event Thursday to help active duty military families and veterans.

At the event, the organization gave out a special surprise for one lucky veteran and his wife.

“We’re pledging $2,500 towards your family so that you can have a family,” an announcer said to Jacob and Ashley Lyerla.

Each penny raised at the event was donated to Jacob and Ashley, who have trying to start a family for over two years.

They say the disappointment has been tough, but Thursday’s contribution will help cover the cost of an IVF treatment.

“It’s a roller coaster,” said Ashley. “You want to feel hope that each round it’s going to work, and then you have this other devastation.”

Click here if you would like to donate to Wish For Our Heroes.

