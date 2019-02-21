WATCH: Zionsville firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice and into pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Crews with the Zionsville Fire Department rescued a dog from a frozen pond on Thursday.

Officials say the pup, named "Cam," was walking on the ice in the Cedar Bend neighborhood when he fell through and into the frigid water.

Luckily, crews were able to respond to the scene quickly and pull him back to shore.

The dog is now back with his owner, “warming up and on their way to a local vet for further check-up,” wrote the fire department.

A CBS4 viewer witnessed the rescue and was able to take a video.