× Warning signs posted as hundreds of truckers prepare ‘slow roll’ protest around I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you have traveled on I-465 this week, you may have noticed some new signage. The signs read “MINIMUM SPEED 45 MPH. NO TRUCKS LEFT LANE. IT’S THE LAW.”

These signs are a warning from Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation ahead of today’s slow roll protest.

Organizers said truck drivers will take two laps around 465 while going between 45 and 50 miles per hour around 11 a.m. Thursday. The “slow roll” is part of a protest against government regulations.

The regulations truck drivers are protesting force them to use an electronic logging device to track their hours on the road. They say the devices force them to have shorter amounts of time to deliver products to their destinations. Truck drivers call these regulations unfair and unsafe.

Police say they plan to have extra patrols in place during the slow roll protest, and they will take action if need be.

“Anybody who impedes the reasonable flow of traffic can be charged with impeding traffic, however, based on what we know of this group, their attention isn’t to impede traffic,” ISP Sgt. John Perrine said.

Truckers will meet around 8 a.m. at several meeting points. A count will happen at 10 a.m., and the convoy is set to start at 11 a.m.

Truckers say the plan is to obey laws and leave the left lane open for all other traffic, but expect slow downs all around I-465 from early this morning to later this afternoon.