VIDEO: Smart little boy uses Ring doorbell to ask his dad for help

Posted 5:38 pm, February 21, 2019, by

HASLETT, Mich. – Many who are familiar with Ring's outdoor motion based cameras and doorbells imagine them being used for security purposes. Well this young boy in Haslett, Michigan had a different idea!

Back in November when he needed to get a hold of his father, the Ring doorbell seemed to be his quickest option, WTKR reports.

As the dad fights back laughter, he asks him, "How's it going, man?"

"How do you turn on the kids channel?" the boy said, "I wanted to go home and she (his mother) said I could come here and turn on the kid's channel."

What an inventive way to get his father's attention for a matter that very much needed to be solved!

After some laughter, the father does walk him through how to get to the kid's channel.

