Quiet end to the work week followed by a stormy weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No umbrella needed today, but you may want your rain boots because of all of the continued melting. Also, you'll still need a coat. Highs will be seasonable in the low 40s.

High pressure is back in control for the Midwest, giving us a much-needed break from the active and extreme cold weather.

We'll see at least a partly sunny sky today before clouds really thicken heading into the afternoon. Overall, Thursday should be pretty pleasant!

Thursday is a great day to wash your car! Temps will be in the 40s for most of the afternoon.

Still dry during the day on Friday, but rain will move in Friday night.

There is a threat for strong to severe storms on Saturday, especially south of Bedford. All of central Indiana should be weather aware on Saturday. At the very least, we'll have strong winds along with the storms.

Sunday we'll wake up in the 40s. A cold front will drop the temperatures to the 30s by Sunday afternoon.