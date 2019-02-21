Post acute care center fills a need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Re-hospitalizations are a big driver in medicare costs. That’s why doctors and patients are searching for a more efficient way for patients to recuperate. American Senior Communities. Believes the answer is their post acute care centers.

Nursing facilities like spring mill meadows serve a full spectrum of patients. Their new post acute care center treats patients coming out of a hospital and prepares them for the road ahead, in their own home.

“It’s a person centered care plan that is delivered on what their needs are,” says Troy Reiff, RN with American Senior Communities. “We understand their goals, individually so that we can make sure they get home quickly and as safely as possible.”

Patients generally need to get stronger and many need help with balance after they’ve been hospitalized. Dan Mckinzie manages patients in the post acute care center. His team uses an actual apartment with a bed, washing machine and full kitchen so patients can practice walking, stopping, using the kitchen along with the bathroom facilities. They are evaluated and together the patient, therapists and physician come up with a plan of when and how the patient can be discharged to their home, safely.

“Hopefully once you prevent re-hospitalization, that’s probably the number one metric that we use. We want to make sure we reduce falls. That’s a key factor as well and making them as independent as possible staying at home,” says Mckinzie.

Spring mill meadow’s post acute care center features all sorts of rehab devices to build strength, stamina and balance. So whether a patient has been in the hospital for heart failure, copd, an injury, stroke or they are post surgical-they can find the help they need at this kind of center. In fact, this facility is so popular, american senior communities plans on growing the program even more.

“We’re in 53 cities and 44 counties,” says Reiff. “We’re looking forward to expanding this model across Indiana.”