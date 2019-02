× Police stop stolen ambulance on SB I-65 near Meridian Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a person stole an ambulance, disabled its GPS, and drove it onto SB I-65 downtown.

Medic 20 ambulance was stolen around 5:30 a.m. Police say the thief disabled the GPS on the ambulance and drove it onto the interstate.

It was stopped on SB I-65 near Meridian Street downtown. The driver is in police custody. The left two lanes are closed in the area while police investigate.