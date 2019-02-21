Police: Armed carjacker kidnapped crash victim, hijacked ambulance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say an armed carjacker is in custody after stealing two vehicles, including an ambulance, and driving it on the interstate downtown.

It all started with a crash on EB I-70 at Harding Street. A man involved in the crash got out of his car and pulled a gun on the other driver. The man then got into that person’s crashed car and kidnapped the other driver.

The carjacker was driving on the interstate when he crashed again on SB I-65 at West Street. At that point, the kidnapped victim got out of the car and took off running.

The carjacker flagged down a passing ambulance on the interstate, and when paramedics stopped to help him, police say he “hijacked” the ambulance, leaving the paramedics behind.

Police say the suspect disabled the GPS in the ambulance and turned on its lights and sirens. For whatever reason, the carjacker stopped on SB I-65 at Meridian Street. An officers passing by the area thought it looked out of place. When police pulled up, they quickly realized the driver wasn’t a medic and took him into custody.

In the meantime, the person who was kidnapped called police at 12th and Alabama Street, and police tied everything together.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Police are also investigating whether drugs and alcohol were involved. We’ll update this story as soon as we get more information.

Editor’s note: Police incorrectly described some of the events in a previous version of the story.