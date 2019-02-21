Ohio girl dies 1 day after strep throat and flu diagnosis

Posted 10:23 pm, February 21, 2019, by

Sable Gibson (Photo courtesy of Mason City Schools)

MASON, Ohio – A fourth grade student in Ohio died one day after being diagnosed with strep throat and influenza.

Mason City Schools says Sable Gibson was diagnosed Tuesday morning, went into cardiac arrest Tuesday afternoon and died Wednesday evening.

According to the school district, Sable was the youngest member of her family.

“Please join us in keeping the Gibson family in our daily thoughts and prayers as they navigate these very difficult days,” wrote the district in a Facebook post. “We also lift up all of Sable’s classmates, teachers and support staff.”

The district had additional counselors at Western Row Elementary Thursday for students who may have needed help processing.

In another Facebook post, the Mason City Schools announced that Sable’s funeral will be held at Rivers Crossing Church on Saturday, with calling hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the funeral at 5 p.m.

