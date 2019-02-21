× Murder investigation underway after 1-year-old boy found dead on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A homicide investigation is underway after a 1-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday on the north side.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of North Keystone Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. An ambulance had been flagged down by people requesting help.

Indianapolis Emergency Services (EMS) declared the boy dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives believe the child may have been injured in the 6000 block of Primrose Avenue.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Thursday and ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

The name of the child hasn’t been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).