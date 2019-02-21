× Michigan couple facing charges after girl ingests methamphetamine, dies at northern Indiana home

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Two southwestern Michigan residents face charges in northern Indiana in the death of a 10-year-old girl who died after ingesting methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say the girl and her 9-year-old sibling were taken to an Elkhart home last June by her father, 34-year-old Brandon Hobbs, and his 30-year-old girlfriend, Erica Reschke. The girl died at the home. Toxicology tests revealed high levels of the drug in her body.

Hobbs and Reschke are from Cassopolis, north of the Michigan-Indiana state line. They are charged with neglect of a dependent. Reschke also is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Their trial is scheduled to start May 6 in Goshen, Indiana.

The Associated Press was unable to reach Reschke’s attorney Thursday for comment. Court documents did not list a lawyer for Hobbs.