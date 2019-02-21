Laundry & More program helps people in Lawrence wash clothes, bedding for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – The Lawrence community has a new resource. It's a program called laundry and more.

Families in the City of Lawrence can wash their clothes and bedding for free at Post Road Laundry.

In addition to the laundry service, people can learn about other resources available to them.

On the first day of the program, 41 families received a helping hand.

A volunteer says this is about more than just clean clothes.

“And this is why this just seemed to be the perfect fit 27 so we could get the community back together and making people realize you are not alone 33 in this community,” Abby Vesga, Servants of Christ Lutheran Church member, said.

These services are made possible with several groups including Servants of Christ Lutheran Church.

The church is accepting donations to keep this going. It cost 75 cents to pay for a load of laundry.

For an extra 50 cents someone can dry clothes.