Indiana Senate passes watered-down version of hate crimes bill, sends it to House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Senate voted Thursday on a watered-down version of the state’s proposed hate crimes bill, and passed it 39-10 .

Original language provided protections for specific groups, including people targeted for race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.

Republicans stripped that language from the bill on Tuesday. The bill now simply reads, “A court may consider bias in imposing a criminal sentence.”

Now that the bill has passed out of the Senate, it will go to the House. Changes could potentially be made there or they could vote on it as is. It’s unclear at this time when that vote might take place.

The change in language was a blow to lawmakers who had been pushing for the passage of a comprehensive hate crimes bill. That includes Governor Eric Holcomb, who has repeatedly called on lawmakers to pass a bill with protections for specific groups. Indiana is one of five states without such a bill.

Those who voted for the amendment said it was the most equitable way to do things in terms of fairness.

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody issued this statement after Thursday’s vote:

“Today’s vote sent a strong message to Indianapolis voters: when push comes to shove, Jim Merritt would rather stand with the out-of-touch views of his conservative allies than work to ensure that Indy welcomes all. For nearly three decades, Senator Jim Merritt opposed and killed hate crimes legislation. And in 2015, Merritt linked arms with Governor Mike Pence and supported RFRA legislation – the same legislation that did significant damage to the state and to Indianapolis. Four years later, it’s clear Merritt is still more interested in being all things to all people, rather than fighting for equal protections for all Hoosiers. Senator Merritt is clumsily trying to serve three constituencies: his current Hamilton County constituents, the residents of Indianapolis, and the Senate Republican Caucus he heads up as Caucus Leader. And this week proved Merritt would rather vote with his caucus than his constituents.”

State Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis) issued a statement, which reads in part:

“We must leave no doubt that Indiana welcomes all. We must leave no doubt that we are committed to inclusion. A fully inclusive bias-crime law makes it clear that targeted acts of hate will not be tolerated in Indiana. Let us hope that Senate Bill 12 evolves into such a law.” “This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. It’s not a conservative or liberal issue. It’s not a ‘base’ or a ‘fringe’ issue. It’s neither a purely economic or a social issue. It’s a human rights issue. “

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce issued a statement, which reads in part: