Graphic video released of California deputy shooting armed suspect

Posted 6:10 pm, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, February 21, 2019

Warning: The video above contains footage that some viewers may find upsetting. 

NAPA, Calif. — A Northern California sheriff's office has released graphic video of a deputy fatally shooting an armed suspect.

Napa County Undersheriff Jon Crawford said Wednesday that the video was captured by the deputy's body-worn camera Sunday night and appears to show Javier Hernandez Morales shooting first with a stolen handgun.

It shows deputy Riley Jarecki approaching the driver's side of a car she deemed suspiciously parked and asking Morales to roll down the window. When he does, he appears to fire at least one shot at Jarecki and missing. Jarecki radios for help, retreats to the car's passenger side and returns fire, killing Morales.

Crawford said Morales had arrest warrant and a loaded .22-caliber rifle in the car. She was placed on paid leave.

