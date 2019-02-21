× From bridal expos to Chippendales, magic shows and The Price is Right, there’s something for everyone happening this weekend

The Price is Right Live!

Clowes Memorial Hall

The Price Is Right Live is coming to Butler’s Clowes Hall this Friday, February 22, at 7:30pm. This interactive stage show gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win! Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television’s longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase! If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version!

Click here for more info.

Chippendales “Let’s Misbehave” Tour

Old National Centre

Voted Vegas’ #1 male revue and best bachelorette party destination, the world famous Chippendales are bringing their sexy from Las Vegas the Egyptian Room at Indy’s Old National Centre this Friday, February 22nd at 9pm! Whether you’re celebrating your bachelorette party, birthday bash, newly-single celebration or just to have an unforgettable night out with your crew, the Chippendale’s “Let’s Misbehave 2019” tour will definitely be a night and your friends won’t forget! This is an 18+ show.

Click here for more info.

Winter Magic Festival

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

Las Vegas’s most talented, funny and engaging stars visit Indianapolis for the 2019 Winter Magic Festival. Vegas magician and mentalist, Kevin Burke (originally from Zionsville) will host his Vegas friends at the IndyFringe Basile Theatre this February 21-24 for four nights of magic shows that are usually exclusive to the showrooms of high-end casinos.

Click here for more info.

Colts Cheer Audition Master Workshop

Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

Want to become a sweetheart of the horseshoe? Sign up for the Colts Cheer Audition Master Workshop this Saturday from 8:30am-12pm to learn exactly what it takes to become an Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader! During their Master Class, you will learn the majority of the prelims choreography that will be taught the first day of 2019 Colts Cheer Auditions! You’ll also learn about dance technique, interview preparation, fitness and nutrition, get feedback from staff and take part in a question and answer session with Colts Cheer staff and former cheerleaders.

Click here for more info.

65th Annual Boat Sport and Travel Show

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Find your adventure in over 700,000 square-feet of pure, outdoor goodness at the 65th Annual Boat Sport and Travel Show happening at February 15-24th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Check out acres of boats, RVs, fishing tackle and hunting gear, outdoor destinations, paddle sports equipment, educational seminars, outdoor celebrities, and unique and entertaining attractions combine to form a veritable outdoor supernova, which cannot be fully experienced in a single visit! Admission is $13 for adults; $9 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and under and $24 a two-day pass.

Click here for more info.

Indianapolis Bride Expo

Biltwell Event Center

Calling all brides! Grab your girl squad and head to the Biltwell Event Center this Sunday, February 24th, for the Indianapolis Bride Expo! Meet the most creative and BEST wedding professionals in Greater Indianapolis. See the latest trends in designs, colors and tastes for your wedding celebration! See the latest bridal and bridesmaid gowns during a fashion show, attend seminars and gain lots of great information and planning tips, see and hear entertainment options, view amazing tablescape designs and more! Plus, you can enter to win thousands of dollars in prizes including $500 Ace Party Rental Cash to spend on party rentals and jewelry by Kendra Scott! Tickets are $12 for General Admission and $25 for VIP.

Click here for more info.