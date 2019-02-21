× Drink up these deals in central Indiana on National Margarita Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frozen or on the rocks? Salt or no salt? Those are big questions you’ll have to answer tomorrow. That’s because Friday is National Margarita Day!

A margarita consists of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice. They can be served on the rocks, which is shaken with ice…or frozen, blended with ice. Some people like to substitute salt on the rim for sugar.

Check out these deals for margarita day!

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina —1800 Gran ‘Rita for $4

Max & Erma’s — $1 chips and salsa with $2 Max’s Margarita’s all day

Condado Tacos — $1 OFF house margaritas

Abuelo’s — Margaritas for $6.95

Acapulco Joe’s — Get a $3 margarita and enjoy a chili con queso appetizer for $3 on Feb. 22.

Chili’s — Choose from the Cuervo Blue Margarita, Tropical Sunrise Margarita or Blueberry Pineapple Margarita at $5 each on Feb. 22. The Grand Romance Margarita is $5 throughout February.

Dick’s Last Resort — Score the Big Dick Super Margarita normally priced $23.99 for $9.99 on Feb. 22. Also, enter the Big Dick Energy vacation giveaway to win a two-night stay in a Dick’s Last Resort city of your choice.

Cheeseburger in Paradise — Frozen or on the rocks margaritas for $2.22

McCormick & Schmick’s — The House Margarita is $5 and the Ancho Chile Margaritais $6 on Feb. 22

table by Market District — Grab any house margarita at half price on Feb. 22. Market District will also be offering their own in-house margarita mix at $3.99 for 16 ounces and $7.99 for 32 ounces.

TGI Fridays — Select appetizers, cocktails and tap beers are $5 on Feb. 22.

Twin Peaks — House Ritas are $4 on Feb. 22

Yard House — Try the color-changing Magic Margarita starting at $12.95 on Feb. 22. All margaritas are half price during Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Late Night Happy Hour from 10 p.m. to close Sunday through Wednesday.

The IndyStar contributed to this report.