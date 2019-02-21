A brief warmup before a stormy weekend

Posted 3:41 pm, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:53PM, February 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Highs will be in the 40s Friday. After a sunny start, clouds will return in the afternoon and rain will develop Friday night.

We’ll have warmer weather to start the weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday. Along with the warmer temperatures we’ll have rain. Strong storms are expected late Saturday afternoon and into the evening. 40 to 50 mph wind gusts are likely and up to 1″ of rain is expected. We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms farther south, along the Ohio River.

Runoff from the heavy rain, combined with moisture from snow melt, will create another round of flooding this weekend.

Temperatures will fall during the day Sunday and rain will change to flurries before ending.

I predicted four, 1″ snows for the season and so far we’ve had four.

We are still 5″ below average for seasonal snow.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will warm into the 40s Friday.

Gusty winds and heavy rain are likely Saturday.

Strong storms will develop Saturday afternoon.

Strong storms will continue into Saturday evening.

Rain will change to flurries before ending Sunday.

