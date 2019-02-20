× Walmart’s ‘Baby Savings Day’ means discounts, demonstrations for parents

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It takes a lot to welcome a new baby into the family—and all those costs add up.

Walmart is trying to ease the burden this weekend with a special one-day in-store sale called “Baby Savings Day.” It’s Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Walmart stores around the country, including more than five dozen Indiana locations.

Walmart is billing it as the “biggest in-store baby event of the year.” Expecting parents will find hands-on demonstrations of baby gear and get the chance to talk to specialists. Customers will also receive a special bundle of coupons and samples.

Select baby products ranging from car seats, crib mattresses, baby monitors and more will also see significant price rollbacks. Some of the savings are already online ahead of the in-store event.

Here’s a look at the participating Indiana locations, according to Walmart:

Anderson, 2321 Charles St

Auburn, 505 Touring Dr

Aurora, 100 Sycamore Estates Dr

Avon, 9500 E US Highway 36

Bedford, 3200 John Williams Blvd

Bloomington, 3313 W State Road 45

Brownsburg, 400 W Northfield Dr

Camby, 8191 Upland Way

Carmel, 2001 E 151st St

Clarksville, 1351 Veterans Pkwy

Columbus, 735 Whitfield Dr

Corydon, 2363 Highway 135 NW

Danville, 1894 Ridge Ave

Elkhart, 175 County Road 6 W

Evansville, 3430 Taylor Ave

Evansville, 2500 N 1st Ave

Evansville, 401 N Burkhardt Rd

Evansville, 335 S Red Bank Rd

Fishers, 8300 E 96th St

Fort Wayne, 5311 Coldwater Rd

Fort Wayne, 1710 Apple Glen Blvd

Fort Wayne, 10105 Lima Rd

Fort Wayne, 10420 Maysville Rd

Franklin, 2125 N Morton St

Goshen, 2304 Lincolnway E

Greenfield, 1965 N State St

Greensburg, 790 Greensburg Commons Ctr

Greenwood, 1133 N Emerson Ave

Greenwood, 882 S State Road 135

Hammond, 7850 Cabela Dr

Hammond, 1100 5th St

Indianapolis, 4837 Kentucky Ave

Indianapolis, 7245 US 31 S

Indianapolis, 3221 W 86th St

Indianapolis, 10617 E Washington St

Indianapolis, 7325 N Keystone Ave

Indianapolis, 10735 Pendleton Pike

Indianapolis, 4545 Lafayette Rd

Indianapolis, 4650 S Emerson Ave

Jasper, 4040 N Newton St

Kokomo, 1920 E Markland Ave

La Porte, 333 Boyd Blvd

Logansport, 240 Mall Rd

Marion, 3240 S Western Ave

Martinsville, 410 Grand Valley Blvd

Merrillville, 2936 E 79th Ave

Mishawaka, 316 Indian Ridge Blvd

Muncie, 4801 W Clara Ln

Muncie, 1501 E 29th St

New Albany, 2910 Grant Line Rd

Newburgh, 8599 High Pointe Dr

Noblesville, 16865 Clover Rd

Plainfield, 900 W Main St

Plainfield, 2373 E Main St

Plymouth, 2505 N Oak Dr

Portage, 6087 US Highway 6

Princeton, 2700 W Broadway St

Richmond, 3601 E Main St

Salem, 1309 E Hackberry St

Seymour, 1600 E Tipton St

Shelbyville, 2500 E State Road 44

South Bend, 700 W Ireland Rd

Sullivan, 757 W Wolfe St

Tell City, 730 Us Highway 66 E

Terre Haute, 5555 S US Highway 41

Terre Haute, 2399 S State Road 46

Valparaiso, 2400 Morthland Dr

Warsaw, 2501 Walton Blvd

Washington, 1801 S State Road 57

West Lafayette, 2801 Northwestern Ave

