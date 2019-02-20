UPDATE: Man dies at hospital after getting shot on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 6:11 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48AM, February 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died at the hospital after police found him shot on the city's northeast side Wednesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the 7800 block of 38th Street near North Franklin Road shortly after 5 p.m. Police found the victim lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews transported him to a local hospital in critical condition. He passed away a few hours later.

Officers say it's unclear if the gunman shot the victim on an overpass or somewhere else int the area.

Detectives have no suspect information to provide at this time.

Police ask anyone with information regarding to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Scene of northeast side shooting near 38th and N. Franklin

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.