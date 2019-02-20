Shots fired into Noblesville home, police investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - A scary situation ended without injuries, but police still need to find who fired a gun into an occupied home.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Deer Path neighborhood, a little south of 156th Street. Police found approximately ten rounds were fired into a home along Wandering Way.

A teenager who lives there said he was home, along with some friends, when the shots started.

One round hit a post by the front door. Another busted through a window, hit a closet door and fragments from it were found by police in the living room, according to the teen.

"I heard the window. As soon as they shot them, the last couple shots, and the window just crackle," the teen said.

Neighbors in the area said police have been talking to people in the area, hoping video surveillance may show who fired the gun. Several cameras were spotted in the neighborhood.

The teen said questioning from police continued well into Wednesday morning.

"Couldn’t really sleep," he said. "I didn’t even sleep."

Police said they're continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300.

No arrests have been made in the case.