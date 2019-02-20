Rare golden lobster ‘Goldilobs’ spared from boiling pot

Rare golden lobster captured. (Photo11: SWNS)

GLASGOW, Scotland. – A lucky lobster has been saved from the boiling pot – because it is a rare one-in-30 million golden color.

The incredible crustacean – nicknamed Goldilobs – was caught by a fishermen at Loch Fyne in Argyle and Bute, Scotland.

He took the rare lobster to seafood wholesalers John Vallance in Glasgow where staff were stunned to see the “very rare” animal.

Before lobsters are cooked they are usually found to be dark brown, olive-green or grey – and when they are cooked, they turn pink.

Experts say the golden color is caused by genetic mutation or outside stimulus.

Andrew Neilson, 31, who works for John Vallance, said he instantly knew the stunning lobster wasn’t one for the boiling pot.

