Possible sinkhole develops near Hard Rock Café in downtown Indy

Posted 9:27 am, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02AM, February 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A possible sinkhole is causing problems downtown near the Hard Rock Café.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department blocked the area off with caution tape.

The sinkhole is in a parking spot, not in the middle of traffic, at the corner of Meridian Street and Maryland Street. It’s several feet in diameter and several feet deep.

This is the second time in the past year a sinkhole opened downtown. In July 2018, a  sinkhole developed at the busy intersection of Ohio and Pennsylvania. That sinkhole was 17 feet across, 10.5 feet deep, and 14 feet long.

