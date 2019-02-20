Northeast side shooting leaves man in critical condition

Posted 6:11 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01PM, February 20, 2019

Scene of northeast side shooting near 38th and N. Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened near North Franklin Road and 38th Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officers at the scene say it’s unclear at this time if the shooting happened on an overpass or in the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, according to IMPD.

Detectives don’t have any suspect information to provide at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

