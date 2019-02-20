× LIVE BLOG: Messy morning commute expected as wintry mix brings snow, ice to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Central Indiana is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. as a wintry mix falls across the state.

It began with snow in the overnight hours and transitioned into sleet and freezing rain. The icy mix will become rain by midday when temperatures climb above freezing.

Until then, expect hazardous driving conditions as ice accumulates on the road.

