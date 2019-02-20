Man found shot on Indy’s northeast side not expected to survive

Posted 6:11 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05PM, February 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man found shot on the city's northeast side Wednesday is not expected to survive his wounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says officers were called to the scene in the 7800 block of 38th Street, near North Franklin Road, shortly after 5 p.m. There, police say they found the victim lying in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers at the scene say it's unclear at this time if the victim was shot on an overpass or in the area.

Detectives don't have any suspect information to provide at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Scene of northeast side shooting near 38th and N. Franklin

