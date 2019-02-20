Do you ever wish you had just a little more money to save or to spend in different ways? Sometimes, it is not always about earning more money but rather finding ways to reduce expenses. Even though most of us don`t see the opportunities our money expert, Andy Mattingly is in studio to help us find ways to give ourselves a raise.
Lowering expenses is like getting a raise
