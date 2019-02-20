Kids, parents find creative fun at Plainfield’s uPaint Pottery Studio

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — This month, our Rachel Bogle is visiting local businesses in and around Indianapolis where you can treat yourself, your friends, pets and today—it’s all about your kids.

Today, we’re headed to uPaint Pottery Studio located in Plainfield Plaza just off Main Street. This was the first of their now four locations, which also include studios in Greenwood, Hamilton Town Center and most recently in Columbus, Ohio.

But it all started with two friends and their wish to bring something unique to Hendricks County.

“There wasn’t anything like that on this side of town and we wanted a place where families could come get away from the electronics and just have a great time, spend quality time with their kids,” said co-owner Stacey Heltsley.

Heltsley and Kelli Singleton opened uPaint Pottery Studio’s Plainfield location in 2013. Now, they’re one of Hendricks County’s favorite places to celebrate birthdays, special events, or to just pop in and get creative.

“We are a walk-in studio so you come in anytime and paint with us,” said Heltsley. “There’s a $5 studio fee. It’s going to cover the paints, the dipping, firing and everything. You just pick out your piece and we have hundreds of them to choose from. Then you go up and we’ll explain all the paints and everything and get you started.”

With so much selection, choosing what you want to paint is probably the most difficult part of the process.

They offer a wall full of options ranging from plates, bowls, cups, vases, figurines and more. Each piece ranges in price from $5 to $80.

For adults, the mugs are one of the most popular items.

And for the kids?

“Right now, anything unicorn is pretty popular. But we offer lots of kids items and we change them up all the time so there’s always something new,” she said.

When you’ve completed your masterpiece, the uPaint staff will handle glazing and firing your item in the kiln. Then it will be ready for pickup in just a few days. Or if you don’t live in the area or want to mail the item as a gift, they also offer shipping within the United States for a small charge.

Each month, they offer different events ranging from an pottery painting classes geared toward adults to theme parties for the kids.

“We have a uPaint a Story—it’s the first Thursday of every month. Then we have Homeschool Art Day the second Monday of every month,” Heltsley explained.

When it comes to special events, themes reign supreme. One upcoming theme night for the grown-ups will be an Office night.

“That’s based on the show The Office and you can come in and paint anything to do with that,” she explained.

While they are a walk-in studio, Heltsley says large groups are more than welcome to call ahead. If they have a party room available, they can give it to your group or just push tables together.

“We do offer birthday parties and you get the party room for 2 hours. You can bring in any food or drink that you would like,” Heltsley said. “We have different party packages that you can choose from or if you would rather customize a party, we can do that. We’ll work with you on however you want to do it.”

As warm weather approaches, there will be plenty of fun options for the kids to get creative in the uPaint Pottery Studio. Heltsley says Spring Break is always a popular time.

“We also have summer camps that will be coming up and we offer different themed and different discounts that you can get based on how many days you want to come to the camps,” she noted. “Each day has a different theme and you can also just do one day if you’d rather do that.”

