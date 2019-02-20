× ISP trooper injured in crash on EB I-70 at Emerson Road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper was injured after a crash on eastbound I-70 at Emerson Road.

The trooper is awake and talking, and an ambulance is on the way. ISP Sgt. Perrine says the crash is weather related.

“He was out with something else when somebody probably going too fast for the conditions ran right into him,” Perrine said.

Perrine said the trooper was helping another trooper change a flat tire after his car hit something in the road. While the trooper who came to help was in his car, a Ford F-250 lost control and hit his cruiser. Perrine said the trooper was in “severe pain” when he was taken to the hospital.

Perrine emphasized that anyone on the road right now should slow down.