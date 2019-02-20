× ISP trooper injured in crash on EB I-70 at Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper was injured after a crash on eastbound I-70 at Emerson Avenue.

The trooper was awake and talking. ISP Sgt. Perrine said weather and speed likely played a role in the crash.

“He was out with something else when somebody probably going too fast for the conditions ran right into him,” Perrine said.

Perrine said the trooper, Andrew Atwell, was helping another trooper change a flat tire after his car hit something in the road. While Atwell was in his car, a Ford F-250 lost control and hit his cruiser. Perrine said Atwell was in “severe pain” when he was taken to the hospital.

Atwell is a two-year veteran of ISP. Perrine said this is the fourth time he’s been inside his cruiser when it was struck at the side of the road.

Perrine emphasized that anyone on the road right now should slow down.