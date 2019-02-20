Holcomb announces $750,000 in grants to fight drug crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana will award $750,000 in grants to support local coalitions across the state fighting the drug crisis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced this week the substance use coalitions each will receive a $75,000 grant to develop, improve and enhance treatment and recovery initiatives.

They include the Four County Counseling Center in Cass County, Clark County Cares, Hancock Health, Turning Point in Howard County, the Samaritan Center in Knox County, and INSTEP in Marion County.

Also, the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County, One Community One Family and Dearborn County Recovery Oriented System of Care, the Scott County Partnership and Get Health Scott County; and the St. Joseph County Health Improvement Alliance and Partnership for the Education and Prevention of Substance Use.

