Freezing drizzle, temperatures below freezing will cause icy roads overnight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After an icy Wednesday with accumulating snow to start the day temperatures warmed and snow changed to rain. We’ll have dense fog with freezing drizzle overnight. Temperatures will fall below freezing so roads that were wet during the day will re-freeze overnight.

Dry weather will return for Thursday with highs in the 40s.

Clouds will return Friday and rain will develop Friday night.

We’ll have warmer weather to start the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday. Along with the warmer temperatures we’ll have rain. Strong storms are expected late Saturday through Sunday morning and 1-2″ of rain is expected this weekend. Runoff combined with moisture from snow melt, will create another round of flooding this weekend.

Temperatures will fall during the day Sunday and rain will change to snow before ending.

Light snow covered roads early Wednesday.

Low will fall below freezing overnight.

Dense fog is likely Thursday morning.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun Thursday afternoon.

Highs will rise above freezing Thursday afternoon.

Clouds will increase Friday afternoon.

Rain is likely Saturday.

A few strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Rain will change to snow as temperatures fall Sunday.