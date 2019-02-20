Click here for delays and closings

Difficult travel Wednesday morning; rain sticks through afternoon

Posted 6:20 am, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36AM, February 20, 2019

A huge winter weather system is trekking through the Plains, Midwest, and into the New England States Wednesday.  Already slideoffs and other accidents have been reported in central Indiana.  Plan for delays early on.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.  The bulk of the problems should be done by 8 a.m. but we'll still have scattered rain beyond then.

Thursday looks MUCH better.  We'll dry out and be seasonably cool with a high of 42.

Wind switching to the south will help our temperatures climb to and above average the rest of the week.

Keep an eye on the weekend forecast! We are tracking storms for Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.