Difficult travel Wednesday morning; rain sticks through afternoon

A huge winter weather system is trekking through the Plains, Midwest, and into the New England States Wednesday. Already slideoffs and other accidents have been reported in central Indiana. Plan for delays early on.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. The bulk of the problems should be done by 8 a.m. but we'll still have scattered rain beyond then.

Thursday looks MUCH better. We'll dry out and be seasonably cool with a high of 42.

Wind switching to the south will help our temperatures climb to and above average the rest of the week.

Keep an eye on the weekend forecast! We are tracking storms for Saturday.