Caught on camera: Plainfield garbage man gives old trampoline a final few jumps

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A funny moment involving a garbage man and a miniature trampoline was caught on camera in Plainfield on Tuesday.

Kymberly VanWaes Light says she and her husband put the old, pink trampoline on the curb to be picked up by Ray’s Trash Service.

When Kymberly’s husband went to bring their trash cans back up to their house, he noticed a few holes in the front yard.

So, the husband and wife checked their surveillance cameras and were happy with what they found – a garbage man taking a couple jumps on the trampoline before throwing it in the truck.

“Caught this happy guy on our security camera!” said Kymberly. “Thanks to Ray's Trash Service and the old, pink trampoline for making our day!! Wait for his dismount…”

