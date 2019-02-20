× Bartholomew County deputy finds abducted child during traffic stop

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A 12-year-old girl has been found after being abducted during an apparent auto-theft.

Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputies say they were told of a possible child abduction around 9:40 Tuesday night. The suspected vehicle was a black Dodge Durango.

The girl managed to call 911 and provide information regarding her whereabouts to officers.

Deputy Andrew Whipker was on I-65 near mile marker 67 when he spotted an SUV that matched the vehicle description. Upon pulling over the vehicle, he found a female driver and the 12-year-old girl in the backseat.

The driver was taken into custody and later identified as 28-year-old Shawna Lucas of Hope, Indiana.

The girl indicated that she had no injuries and was reunited with her mother.

The 12-year-old told deputies she was waiting in the backseat while her mother had gone into a store in Seymour. Suddenly, Lucas jumped behind the wheel and drove off. The victim claims she advised Lucas of her presence in the vehicle, but Lucas responded that she, “had to get away from someone who had just killed multiple people.” This was later found to be untrue.

“Fortunately, this case had a positive outcome. Multiple agencies and Dispatch worked well together to recover this missing child quickly and safely”, said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers. “As parents, we take a risk anytime we leave a child alone in a motor vehicle, no matter how briefly.”

Lucas was transferred to the Seymour Police Department. Her charges are yet to be determined.