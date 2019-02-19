Woman, 3 daughters killed in Michigan shooting identified

Posted 9:13 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, February 19, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – Family members identified a mother and three young girls found dead inside a rural Michigan home.  Aubrianne Moore, 28, and her three young daughters Alaina, 2, Cassidy, 6, and Kyrie, 8, died of gunshot wounds, WOOD-TV reports.

After searching the property, police say they think someone shot the children elsewhere and brought them to the home, but investigators don’t know where that second crime scene is.

Authorities wouldn’t confirm the victims’ identities and their relationships, but family members tell WOOD-TV that the girls were sisters and Moore was their mother.

“They were awesome kids, absolutely great. The oldest excelled in reading like no other. The youngest one, she was just so joyful and so happy all the time. And then the middle child, she was just rambunctious and wild and always put a smile on everybody’s face,” their cousin Alyssa Rau said.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says there’s no threat to the public, but she said it’s too early in the investigating to call it a murder-suicide.

