× Winter Weather Advisory for ice and snow through Wednesday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10pm tonight through 10am Wednesday. A weather system to our south will move this way this evening and spread light snow across the state. As warmer air mixes in overnight, our light snow will change to a freezing rain/snow mix. Up to a quarter inch of ice with a 1-2″ snow accumulation is expected by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The freezing rain/snow mix will continue through the morning rush hour before changing to rain as temperatures rise into the lower 40s. Light rain will continue through Wednesday evening before ending.

Dry weather will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s.

We’ll have warmer weather this weekend with highs in the 50s. Along with the warmer temperatures we’ll have rain Saturday and Sunday. Strong storms are expected late Saturday through Sunday morning and 1-2″ of rain is expected this weekend. Runoff combined with moisture from snow melt, will create another round of flooding this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10pm tonight through 10am Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise overnight.

Here’s the timeline for tonight’s ice and snow.

Snow will spread northward across the state this evening.

A freezing rain/snow mix is likely overnight.

Our freezing rain/snow mix will change to rain Wednesday morning.

We’ll see heavier ice accumulation south of I-70.

We’ll see heavier snow accumulation over east central Indiana.

Light rain is likely Wednesday afternoon.

Temps will warm into the 40s Wednesday afternoon

Rain and t-storms are likely Saturday.

Temps will fall on Sunday.