Trump chooses Gov. Holcomb for Workforce Police Advisory Board

WASHINGTON D.C. — Governor Eric Holcomb has announced he’s been appointed to join the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board (AWPAB).

The board, created by President Donald Trump’s executive order, is designed to develop strategies that ensure American workers grow the skills needed to fill high-wage, in-demand occupations. The AWPAB works directly with the National Council for the American Worker, and is chaired by Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. CEOs from well-know companies such as Walmart, Apple and Siemens are also on the board.

Gov. Holcomb is one of two governors chosen for the board. He had this to say about the opportunity.

“Ensuring our country has a skilled and ready workforce is the defining issue of the decade, and we don’t have a day to waste. I’m honored to be able to share Indiana’s story with the nation. But for all our progress, we still have a long way to go. Cracking this code will demand the greatest focus and collaboration, and I am excited to join the nation’s top leaders in this endeavor.”

The Governor credits Indiana’s workforce development efforts as a key reason for being picked. According to Holcomb’s team, almost 9,000 Hoosiers enrolled in certificate-oriented training programs during 2018 through Next Level Jobs. Roughly 17,000 Indiana citizens are going back to finish their degrees, and thousands more are receiving on-the-job training via employer training grants.