Traffic stop in Cloverdale uncovers $225,000 worth of heroin

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

CLOVERDALE, Ind. — State police discovered a large amount of heroin during a traffic stop.

At roughly 10 a.m. Tuesday a state trooper pulled over a Chevrolet Equinox on I-70 near mile marker 41 for following another vehicle too closely.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Joshua Gomez of San Diego California.

The trooper says he noticed criminal indicators during their conversation, and called the Putnam County Sheriff’s office to request a canine. The dog alerted officers of illegal drugs in the vehicle, which led to a search.

Police found 6.2 pounds of heroin hidden within Gomez’s vehicle. The drugs were being driven from California to Ohio, and have an estimate street value of $225,000.

6.2 lbs of heroin discovered during traffic stop in Cloverdale. (Photo By Indiana State Police)

