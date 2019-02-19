Tippecanoe County sheriff warns parents about ’48-hour challenge’

Posted 11:03 am, February 19, 2019, by

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Tippecanoe County sheriff is warning parents about a new trend called the “48-hour challenge.” It encourages children to disappear for 48 hours. The child taking part in the challenge racks up points for mentions on social media regarding their whereabouts.

Once the 48 hours are up, the child goes back home.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says runaway and missing person reportrs are very serious matters, and challenges such as this one pull officers away from other very important duties. It also causes families and friends an extreme amount of worry and anxiety.

Sheriff Goldsmith says they have not had any reports of this nature, but they want to educate the community before something happens.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.