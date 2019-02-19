× Tippecanoe County sheriff warns parents about ’48-hour challenge’

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Tippecanoe County sheriff is warning parents about a new trend called the “48-hour challenge.” It encourages children to disappear for 48 hours. The child taking part in the challenge racks up points for mentions on social media regarding their whereabouts.

Once the 48 hours are up, the child goes back home.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says runaway and missing person reportrs are very serious matters, and challenges such as this one pull officers away from other very important duties. It also causes families and friends an extreme amount of worry and anxiety.

Sheriff Goldsmith says they have not had any reports of this nature, but they want to educate the community before something happens.